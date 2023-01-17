The pampered class

Our leaders and authority persons have failed the nation and are responsible for the ailing economy and the ruin it has brought. Our rulers and authorities only ever issue proclamations about doing this or that and never live up to their words.

Perhaps it is time to start paying public servants the salary earned by an ordinary Pakistani and strip them of their special privileges. After living in the skin of those they rule over, there might be more urgency from the ruling elite to actually do something about the problems of this country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad