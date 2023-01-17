 
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Unemployment

January 17, 2023

In view of the depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the government has implemented a great number of import restrictions. Many industries have been forced to suspend their operations due to the unavailability of imported parts and raw materials.

This is a very alarming situation. Rendering thousands of people jobless will not solve our current account deficit.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

