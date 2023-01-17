Unemployment

In view of the depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the government has implemented a great number of import restrictions. Many industries have been forced to suspend their operations due to the unavailability of imported parts and raw materials.
This is a very alarming situation. Rendering thousands of people jobless will not solve our current account deficit.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Street crimes in Karachi are not a new phenomenon. What is new is the spike in such incidents over the past few months...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Quarterly tariff adjustment: Nepra allows K-Electric to charge Rs4.45/unit...
Our leaders and authority persons have failed the nation and are responsible for the ailing economy and the ruin it...
Clean drinking water is available only to a select few in Pakistan. As a result, stomach, skin and other water-borne...
This refers to the news report ‘Other options available: Declaring NAB law amendments void not necessary, says...
Soft drinks have a high content of sugar and calories, and drinking too much of them can make you gain weight and...
