Drinkable water

Clean drinking water is available only to a select few in Pakistan. As a result, stomach, skin and other water-borne diseases are very common among our population. Even today, there is no proper sewerage system in most of our villages and cities. The municipal departments are required to make arrangements for the supply of clean water to the people.

There should be water filtration plants in every area, according to the population size. The government cannot allow for a situation where its people gamble their lives every time they take a drink of water.

Nazjan Azum

Makran