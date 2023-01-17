Limits of lenience

This refers to the news report ‘Other options available: Declaring NAB law amendments void not necessary, says CJP’ (January 12, 2023). I am not a legal expert. However, I do find it quite dubious that these laws have been enacted by people who have faced or are facing multiple charges of corruption.

Any amendments that give more cover to those accused of corruption need to be negated, given how profoundly damaging this crime has been to our country.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi