Limits of lenience

This refers to the news report ‘Other options available: Declaring NAB law amendments void not necessary, says CJP’ (January 12, 2023). I am not a legal expert. However, I do find it quite dubious that these laws have been enacted by people who have faced or are facing multiple charges of corruption.
Any amendments that give more cover to those accused of corruption need to be negated, given how profoundly damaging this crime has been to our country.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Street crimes in Karachi are not a new phenomenon. What is new is the spike in such incidents over the past few months...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Quarterly tariff adjustment: Nepra allows K-Electric to charge Rs4.45/unit...
Our leaders and authority persons have failed the nation and are responsible for the ailing economy and the ruin it...
In view of the depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the government has implemented a great number...
Clean drinking water is available only to a select few in Pakistan. As a result, stomach, skin and other water-borne...
Soft drinks have a high content of sugar and calories, and drinking too much of them can make you gain weight and...
