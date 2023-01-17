Sickly sweet

Soft drinks have a high content of sugar and calories, and drinking too much of them can make you gain weight and increase your risk of diabetes and heart disease. In addition, there is a possibility that acids in these drinks erode tooth enamel, leading to tooth decay and cavities. Despite the rise of content labelling and health initiatives, soft drink consumption is on the rise, especially among young people. I think it is up to us as a society to confront this problem and take action to lower the consumption of these harmful drinks.

Implementing a tax on soft drinks akin to the one on tobacco goods might be one answer. In addition to reducing consumption, this would also bring in money for health-related campaigns and activities. Additionally, encouraging schools and other public institutions to offer healthier beverage options and restrict the availability of soft drinks is important. We all must look after our society's general health and well-being by taking steps to minimize the use of soft drinks.

Muhammad Ahmad Qazi

Bahawalpur