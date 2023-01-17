Growing pains

Those who have never lived in Islamabad think of the city is a clean paradise surrounded by lush green hills. This is far from the truth. As our city has grown, it has become among the most polluted in the world, endangering the health and safety of its residents.

Waste, air pollution and deforestation of surrounding areas are all increasing at an alarming rate. The city government has to intervene and reverse the current trend before the Islamabad of old becomes a distant dream.

Adnan Shafi

Islamabad