HPV vaccines

This letter refers to the article ‘Cervical cancer prevention’ (January 15, 2023, TNS) by Dr Hina Jawaid And Dr Abdul Jalil Khan. January is cervical cancer awareness month and an opportunity to raise awareness about the subject, which is often missing in our mainstream media. This is despite the fact that, as detailed in the article, over 66.8 million Pakistani women over the age of 15 are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Luckily, this is one of the few cancers for which can be prevented by vaccination against the HPV disease that causes cervical cancer. But, due to the lack of commitment by our policymakers, many women are suffering unnecessarily. It is time to make free HPV vaccination campaigns a permanent part of our healthcare system.

Mariam Khan

Lahore