National Bank wins GDEIB awards

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been recognised at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023, a statement said on Monday.

The bank won a total of four awards in categories. It won the “Best Practice” award in the category of flexibility and benefits, whereas “Progressive” award in the other three categories.

Speaking about the achievement, Asma Sheikh, SEVP and group chief of human resource management group at NBP said, “At the Bank, we believe in empowering all employees as well as ensuring that they have equal opportunities for growth and development. We are committed to providing avenues for progress to all the workforce, while fostering an inclusive culture’.

GDEIB serve as a benchmark for businesses worldwide as it assists organisations in formulating strategies and monitoring results when it comes to managing diversity and promoting inclusion.

GDEIB Awards are organised by Diversity Hub-HR Metrics with assistance of organisations from all across Pakistan.