National Bank wins GDEIB awards

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been recognised at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023, a statement said on Monday.
The bank won a total of four awards in categories. It won the “Best Practice” award in the category of flexibility and benefits, whereas “Progressive” award in the other three categories.
Speaking about the achievement, Asma Sheikh, SEVP and group chief of human resource management group at NBP said, “At the Bank, we believe in empowering all employees as well as ensuring that they have equal opportunities for growth and development. We are committed to providing avenues for progress to all the workforce, while fostering an inclusive culture’.
GDEIB serve as a benchmark for businesses worldwide as it assists organisations in formulating strategies and monitoring results when it comes to managing diversity and promoting inclusion.
GDEIB Awards are organised by Diversity Hub-HR Metrics with assistance of organisations from all across Pakistan.
KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited has partnered with NayaPay to help increase real-time cross-border transaction flows into...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800 per tola on Monday.According to data released by the All...
London: The reopening of China to international travel will help propel global air traffic to pre-pandemic levels by...
LAHORE: Pakistanis accuse China of not investing in Pakistan despite claiming to be our close friend, but they ignore...
LAHORE: President's Secretariat has sought written comments from the Federal Tax Ombudsman , Federal Board of Revenue...
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association has sought a soft loan of $2 billion from the United States to...
Comments