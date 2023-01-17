Gold falls Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800 per tola on Monday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs184,500 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,401 to Rs158,179. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,915 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,080 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs17.15 to Rs1,800.41. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.