APTMA seeks $2 billion in soft loan for cotton import

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has sought a soft loan of $2 billion from the United States (US) to import 3.5 million bales of cotton. In a letter written to the US Embassy on Monday, APTMA asked the embassy to take up the case with the US government, saying the provision of the loan would insure employment of millions of workers and help improve Pakistan balance of payments.

“Unfortunately, the import of cotton has been severely restricted in the country. Banks are not opening L/Cs [letters of credit] or retiring cotton imports through CAD. The industry is running out of cotton stocks and as a consequence, our mills have either shut down or will shut down in the very near future if decisive and urgent action is not taken,” the letter read.

The association emphasised that it’s essential that the raw material (cotton) be available to the entire sector so that the sector, which exports 80 percent of its product, does not come to a standstill. The impact on employment of the shutdowns was already significant and would be catastrophic if the situation was not brought under control by supplying raw cotton to the textile mills, it added.

“At present banks are only willing to entertain very small and limited L/Cs for companies, which are direct exporters. This excludes 80% of the basic industry and ignores the fragmented structure of the industry.”

Pakistan domestic cotton production has declined to a historical low by dropping 5 million bales for the current year, mainly due to heavy rains and floods with estimated cotton production losses of more than $2 billion, according to APTMA.

According to a WHO report from June to October 2022, floods in Pakistan killed 1,739 people, and caused Rs3.2 trillion ($14.9 billion) of damage and Rs3.3 trillion ($15.2 billion) of economic losses.

APTMA said the domestic cotton production was significantly short than the textile sector requirements as the textile industry of Pakistan consumed nearly 15 million bales of cotton last year, and the current season anticipated demand indicated that about 10 million bales would need to be imported, it added.

During last couple of years’ major cotton import of Pakistan is from the USA. Last year, Pakistan imported 5 million bales of cotton worth $1.48 billion with 1.7 million of those bales coming from the US. As of today, contracts for the import of million bales of cotton from the US would be the main source of import for the current year, APTMA wrote.

The letter also mentioned that because of the country's economic situation, there were difficulties in getting shipments cleared from the State Bank of Pakistan, which is also mentioned in the world market and trade report as maximum outstanding sales are from Pakistan.