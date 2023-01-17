Competition laws to slash prices of essentials by 25-30pc: CCP chief

LAHORE: Competition Commission of Pakis tan (CCP) Chairperson Rahat Kaunain said that complete implementation of competition laws would slash the prices of essential items by 25 to 30 percent, ends cartelisation and make Pakistan’s economy functional.

Addressing the members of the Lahore Economic Journalist Association on Monday, she emphasised the need for implementing competition laws, particularly in the current economic crisis.

“Competition laws protect the consumers’ interests and make consumers day to day life easy. An effective enforcement in the only way to protect the consumers,” she said.

Talking about the need for a National Competition Policy to create awareness among the stakeholders, she also said that a regulatory tribunal should be established to deal with the cases related to the regulators.

“This will speed up disposing off the cases with the regulators and improve overall investment and business environment,” she added. Sharing the details of different inquiries against the cartels and uncompetitive behaviours of various sectors, Rahat pointed out the non-cooperation of the State Bank of Pakistan in T-Bills Auction Inquiry.

She mentioned that the commercial banks were cooperating with the CCP, but the central bank was not providing the required details. The banks invested 55 to 75 percent of its deposited amount in the government T-Bills auctions during the inquiry period under view, which was against the required banking laws, she added. Further, she also highlighted irregular fluctuations in bank base rates in the auctions.

Rahat said that the CCP could be more effective with the support of the other government regulators. Mutual cooperation of the all government regulators is vital for improving the service delivery of the government.

On cement sector inquiry, she said that inquiry of the southern region (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) cement plants was completed, while for the northern region (Sindh and Balochistan), All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association took a stay from the court, which was not vacated even after 24 dates.

Further, the inquiry of DISCOs’ procurement of raw materials (transformers, steel structures, meter and cables) through tenders was underway. The Supreme Court of Pakistan decision in the poultry industry price cartel case was very positive, and would pave the way for future decisions, the CCP chairperson added.

Similarly, the CCP has initiated an inquiry against 6 mega players in the property and real estate market of Islamabad-Rawalpindi for using deceptive marketing and ensuring up to 400 percent returns to the investments made in their projects. The CCP would expand the scope of this inquiry to other parts of the country after completion, she added.

However, Rahat believed that ending ‘land banking’ was necessary for the economic growth of Pakistan. “People invest in the plots and properties with guaranteed growth and returns so that other sectors remain unattractive for investment. Further, this land banking has been massively changing the landscape of the country, which need to stop,” the chairperson pointed out.

The government should and incentivise other sectors so that people have multiple avenues of investment. She also suggested discouraging investments in real estate and property via policy regulations.

Rahat said that price fixation in the fertiliser sector was possible, and it ultimately affected all agriculture produce and consumers.

The inquiry of the automobile sector is also underway. She mentioned that Pakistan lagged far behind India on safety regulations of automobiles. Indian automobiles ensure over 70 percent safety regulations in vehicles, while Pakistan still stood at 11 percent.

CCP had recommended the provincial governments to exit the wheat regulations and procurement business due to huge loopholes in the whole process of procurement and quota distributions to flour mills. “The current circular debt of wheat management of the provincial governments crossed Rs550 billion volume, which is alarming,” the CCP chairperson said.