Burl knock wins T20 series for Zimbabwe over Ireland

HARARE: A whirlwind unbeaten 30 by Ryan Burl, better known as a leg spinner than a brisk batsman, lifted Zimbabwe to a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory over Ireland in Harare on Sunday.

Ireland were put in to bat and made 141-9 with Harry Tector top scoring on 47 as they sought to buck a trend in this series of the side fielding first winning.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 54 to lift Zimbabwe to 116-5 with three overs remaining and Burl then became the unlikely hero, hammering two sixes and three fours off 11 deliveries.

Another bowler, Luke Jongwe, won the match and the series, hitting a four off the last ball of the penultimate over to take Zimbabwe to 144-6, and a four-wicket triumph.

It was a dramatic end to a series that began with a five-wicket win for Zimbabwe on Thursday, followed by a six-wicket victory for the tourists two days later.

"It´s a great place to be at the moment, winning a series against Ireland with some of your lesser experienced players. It´s very exciting for the future," said Ervine.

"The guys are confident ahead of the one-day international series (starting on Wednesday. We might get Sikandar Raza and Gary Ballance back."

Prolific run getter Raza has been playing franchise cricket in Bangladesh while former England batter Ballance missed the last two T20 internationals due to mild concussion.

"It´s exciting, it´s always good to have that winning momentum and we will try hard to keep that up."

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said: "We came here to win the series, so it´s disappointing that we haven´t."

After the cheap loss of opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (5), Ervine took charge, with his 65-minute stand including six fours.

His knock ended when caught by Chris Campher attempting a cover drive off a short-pitched ball from Mark Adair.

Spinner Ben White (2-26) and fast medium pacer Barry McCarthy (2-32) were the most successful Irish bowlers.

Batting at No. 4, Tector rescued the tourists, who had slumped to 19-3 having faced just 23 deliveries.

He put on 70 runs before being separated from Campher, the second highest Irish scorer with 27, including two fours.

Tector departed next, adding a further six runs before his middle stump was uprooted by off spinner Wesley Madhevere, the most successful Zimbabwe bowler with two wickets for eight runs.

The batter faced 38 deliveries and struck three fours.