Pakistan survive Rwanda test; WI win over Ireland

LAHORE: Strong comebacks from subdued starts with both bat and ball saw Pakistan wrest control against Rwanda in Potchefstroom, while West Indies beat Ireland on day two of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Rwanda’s U19 Women impressed on the country’s first-ever appearance at an ICC World Cup but were eventually undone by Pakistan’s quality with the bat.

Both teams got off to an erratic start on a slow wicket. After a 51-run stand for the second wicket between Cynthia Tuyizere (20 from 34) and Gisele Ishimwe (40 from 49), Pakistan’s improved bowling effort in the second half ensured that Rwanda were unable to build on that platform, ending with 106/8. Areesha Noor Bhatti (2/19), Syeda Aroob Shah (1/22) and Anosha Nasir (1/21) made their mark with the ball.

A charged-up Rwanda kept Pakistan quiet initially, holding them to 42/2 at the halfway stage of the chase. However, Eyman Fatima (65* from 60) and Aroob Shah (20* from 21) went through the gears to take the attack to the opposition and sealed the game in the 18th over.

In the other encounter, all-round Zaida James helped the West Indies edge Ireland by 7 runs.

As West Indies registered a victory in their opening encounter, Ireland were left to rue their lack of control with the ball.

Guided by Zaida James (52 from 57), the West Indies top three accumulated 106 runs in the first 17 overs. And Ireland’s occasionally wayward bowling, which saw them concede 24 extras, helped West Indies reach 125/3 in their full quota of overs. The total could have been higher but for Freya Sargent’s double-wicket 18th over which accounted for James and Djenaba Joseph. Sargent finished with impressive figures of 2/9 from her four overs.