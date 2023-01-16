Medical camp held

Rawalpindi : To provide better healthcare facilities to the people, a free health screening camp was conducted at Police Line headquarters here on Saturday.

According to a Police spokesman, a free medical camp was organised at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

In the medical camp, tests for blood pressure, sugar, cancer, hepatitis, and other diseases of Police personnel and their family were carried out.

The CPO said the welfare of the force was the top priority for which all measures were being taken, adding steps were being taken to provide quality medical facilities to police officers and workers.