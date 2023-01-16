Medical camp held

Rawalpindi : To provide better healthcare facilities to the people, a free health screening camp was conducted at Police Line headquarters here on Saturday.
According to a Police spokesman, a free medical camp was organised at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.
In the medical camp, tests for blood pressure, sugar, cancer, hepatitis, and other diseases of Police personnel and their family were carried out.
The CPO said the welfare of the force was the top priority for which all measures were being taken, adding steps were being taken to provide quality medical facilities to police officers and workers.
Islamabad : Pakistan Museum of Natural History has added a newly discovered specimen of an endangered elusive Leopard...
Islamabad : The young generation and artists have to play an important role in making the Pak-China friendship more...
Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action...
Islamabad : The teachers of Federal Government Colleges claim that the Federal Directorate of Education has failed to...
Islamabad : Representatives of the National Commission for Human Rights visited the Death Cell of Central Jail,...
Islamabad : The newly inaugurated pump track in Fatima Jinnah Park has become a centre of attraction for bikers who...
Comments