Rs2.1 million fine slapped on 3,559 smoke-emitting vehicles

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the smog Standard Operating Procedures (SO­Ps) violators to overcome the factors causing smog and accelerate the conversion of the brick kilns to modern technology.

According to a Commissioner’s Office spokesperson, 3,559 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued challan slips, and a fine amounting to over Rs2.1 million was imposed on the violators during the last month in Rawalpindi district. Apart from this, an industrial unit for violating environmental laws was also sealed and a fine amounting to Rs 100,000 was imposed.

During the anti-smog operations, 62 brick kilns were sealed in Rawalpindi district, 27 in Chakwal, and 18 in Attock while FIRs were also lodged against 73 rules violators. Total fines amounting to Rs 6.4 million were imposed in the division, he added. The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the conversion of the brick kilns and 100 percent of kilns should be converted to new technology as soon as possible.

The Commissioner said that the industrial units, brick kilns, and transports violating the rules should be dealt with iron hands. The crackdown should be accelerated and action should also be taken against those causing smog by burning crop residue and smoke-emitting vehicles. The Commissioner further said that the brick kilns of old technology should be instructed to convert their kilns to the new technology as soon as possible and geo-tagging of all registered kilns should be completed soon in order to protect the people from air pollution and diseases.

He said action should be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination that causes smog. The officials concerned had also been directed to ensure surveillance of the industrial units in their respective areas and also penalize the brick kilns for not using modern technology. The Commissioner said efforts were also being made to take action against the stone crushers, brick kilns, and vehicles for emitting smoke.

According to the district administration officials, an awareness campaign had also been launched across the district apprising the citizens of the negative effects of smog and the role they could play to mitigate it. Efforts were being made to make the awareness campaign effective so that the citizens themselves could also play a role in mitigating the effects of the smog.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi asked the drivers to adopt all precautionary measures in fog. He advised the people to avoid unnecessary traveling in fog hours. Keep the fog lights of their vehicles on and commute at a slow speed by keeping a reasonable distance between vehicles.