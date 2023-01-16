4,000 pressure horns destroyed

Islamabad : In a bid to curb noise pollution and ensure public safety, Islamabad Capital Police bulldozed over 4,000 pressure horns and fancy number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain and other senior police officials witnessed the bulldozing process at Traffic Police Office (Faizabad).

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, efforts are underway to ensure a safe road environment and disciplined traffic system in the city. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the traffic police were striving to make the capital noise-free.