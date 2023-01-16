4,000 pressure horns destroyed

Islamabad : In a bid to curb noise pollution and ensure public safety, Islamabad Capital Police bulldozed over 4,000 pressure horns and fancy number plates.
Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain and other senior police officials witnessed the bulldozing process at Traffic Police Office (Faizabad).
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, efforts are underway to ensure a safe road environment and disciplined traffic system in the city. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the traffic police were striving to make the capital noise-free.
Islamabad : Pakistan Museum of Natural History has added a newly discovered specimen of an endangered elusive Leopard...
Islamabad : The young generation and artists have to play an important role in making the Pak-China friendship more...
Rawalpindi : To provide better healthcare facilities to the people, a free health screening camp was conducted at...
Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action...
Islamabad : The teachers of Federal Government Colleges claim that the Federal Directorate of Education has failed to...
Islamabad : Representatives of the National Commission for Human Rights visited the Death Cell of Central Jail,...
Comments