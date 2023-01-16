Devastating floods: AKF to organise event to pay tributes to volunteers

PESHAWAR: In order to pay tributes to the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation and other welfare bodies during the recent devastating floods, a grand volunteers’ conference would be held in the provincial capital tomorrow (Tuesday) under the title of “The Matchless.”

“The conference is being arranged to recognise the services of the people who volunteered their energies and resources for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of their fellow countrymen during the floods,” said Khalid Waqas Chamkani, provincial president of the foundation, while talking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that during the rescue operation in flood hit areas, two volunteers of the foundation lost their lives. He said that the government had not recognized the services of the volunteers affiliated with different non-governmental organizations so far.

Khalid Waqas said that the year 2022 was challenging for the foundation in many ways. The foundation continued its efforts to alleviate human suffering via its seven sectors: disaster, health, education, orphan care, clean drinking water, community services and microfinancing.

But the devastation caused by floods in different parts of the country proved to be the most serious and biggest challenge for the foundation and the general public of the country.

The flood claimed a large number of lives and completely destroyed houses and other buildings. The population lacked access to food, medical care, clean water, and other needs of life. “Al-Khidmat Foundation began its humanitarian endeavours and rescued many lives,” he said.

The flood victims were transported to safer locations. Immediately after the rescue, the foundation began providing aid to the victims, bringing them prepared meals, rations, clean drinking water, tarpaulins, and tents.

Alkhidmat organized free-medical camps for them, where thousands of patients were treated and given free medication, he added.

Alkhidmat provided fodder to starving cattle. People who were impacted by floods and rains were temporarily housed in tent villages that had been put up for them. Children in the afflicted regions received an education in tent schools, and prepared food was brought to the populace from kitchens set up in the flood-stricken districts, he maintained.