People fed up with PTI, claims PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would install the next government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case of the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

“People want to get rid of the PTI government, which plunged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a political and economic mess and we will hold by-elections and install our government,” he told a gathering after launching a natural gas supply scheme in the Jullo area here.

Flanked by PMLN office-bearers, he said that the PTI government couldn’t even execute a single mega development project during its four years tenure.

“The PMLN-led government has launched the airport, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad (AJK) motorway, and dozens of natural gas and electricity supply projects in such a shortest period of time,” he said, adding, the execution of the natural gas supply to Agror and Tanawal was also in the final stage. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked the PMLN to get ready for the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if Chief Minister Mahmood Khan dissolved the assembly.