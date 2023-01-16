Govt asked to repair school in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents here have asked the government to take notice of the dilapidated condition of the Government Primary School No 2 Menakhel, which is also known as Mandar School.

The Mander School was a temple, which was established in 1901. The Auqaf Department took its possession and handed it over to the Education Department in 1961 where the government opened a government school known as Mander School but later it was renamed as the Government Primary School Menakhel No 2. However, it is still known as Mander School.

The school has 393 students and 8 teachers. It does not have washrooms and lacks drinking water.

The building has not been repaired since long and is in a dilapidated condition. It is feared that the building could collapse if the necessary repairs were not carried out.

Last year, the assistant commissioner and the district education officer (DEO) visited the school for inspection, but to no avail.

A source inside the DEO office told The News that the education authorities and district administration had decided to recommend to the provincial government that the school be converted into a museum while separate land should be acquired for the construction of the school.