Book launched

HARIPUR: The launching ceremony of the book of Dr Muhaiman was held at Hakeem Abdul Salam Library here on Sunday.
Poets, educationists, journalists, university students and social activists attended the function. The book titled “Shan e Kaee”, consisted of 375 pages and was the compilation of Dr Muhaiman’s 100 Urdu columns that different local dailies carried during the last one and half years.
The speakers paid rich tribute to the author and said that by profession he was a teacher and heading the department of Islamic Studies at the UoH but despite his tight schedule of his professional responsibilities, he contributed his time for social services and the regularly written columns.
