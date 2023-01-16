WB to start two energy projects in Swat

PESHAWAR: The World Bank would start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year, which would generate an annual income of more than Rs13 billion upon completion.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting with the World Bank mission chaired by the Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan.

WB Senior Energy Specialist Muhammad Saqib, other members of the mission, Chief Executive PEDO Naeem Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting, said a communique.

Chief Executive PEDO Naeem Khan, while giving a briefing, said that with the financial support of the WB, the construction work on the two hydropower projects in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be started this year.

The schemes include 157MW Madyan Hydropower Project and 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project. A 450 million dollar agreement has already been signed between the WB and the provincial government and projects would be completed by 2027.

The energy secretary said that both power projects were very important for the development and prosperity of the province.

“A new era of development will usher in with the start of these projects. The projects will bring huge investment and create new employment opportunities,” he added.

He assured the World Bank mission that the provincial government is making fool-proof arrangements for the security of the staff working on the energy projects and is in touch with the local police, administration and other security agencies.