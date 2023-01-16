Flour meant for Torghar being sold in Mansehra: QWP leader

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar on Sunday complained the subsidised wheat flour meant for their district was being sold in the Lassan Nawab area of Mansehra and they were deprived of the relief.

“There is no flour mill in Torghar district, and subsidised wheat flour is supplied to us from the neighbouring district which is embezzled before reaching our people,” Shahzad Haider, the Qaumi Watan Party’s district president told reporters in Oghi.

Led by Shahzad Haider, a group of locals said that if the subsidised wheat flour was not supplied in accordance with the quota fixed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the district, they would block the main artery to traffic for an indefinite period.

“We have already taken up this issue with the Food Department and other relevant departments as people of Torghar are still without subsided wheat flour but to no avail,” he said.

Shahzad Haider said that millers who were receiving wheat at the subsidised price to pass on the relief to people through the supply of flour at the cheapest price fixed by the government were also involved in the embezzlement.

“The relevant departments should ensure the wheat flour meant for people of our district reaches them in every nook and corner as the price of the commodity being sold in the open market has jumped to an all-time high and an ordinary family cannot afford it,” he added.