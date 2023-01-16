Protest rally held in Khyber

BARA: Activists of Maroof Karwan of Bara subdivision protested against the high inflation rate in Bara Bazaar of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

The protesters staged demonstrations and raised slogans against the federal and provincial governments and officials concerned, as well as artificial inflation.

The speakers said that inflation had ruined people’s lives in the country and many were forced to commit suicide.

On the one hand, there is a lack of employment and businesses have come to a standstill, while on the other hand inflation is not going to stop, the speakers added.

They said the prices were increasing and the upper class was getting benefits but the poor people hardly get two-time meals a day.

The speakers said the inflation had also made people mentally ill.

“The subsidised flour being given by the government is not fit for human consumption,” said one of the speakers, adding that the government should frame people-friendly policies and play a role in controlling the prices.