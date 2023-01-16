10 die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around 10 people were killed in different road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,077 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 10 people died, whereas 1,070 were injured. Around 551 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 519 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Body found: A 60-year-old man was recovered dead from the greenbelt of Azadi Chowk flyover, Lorri Adda, on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was a beggar and died of cold weather. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.