OPC Punjab DG made information secretary

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Sunday.
According to the notification, Ms Silwat Saeed, DG Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Information and Culture against a vacant post, while Mirza Naseer Inayat, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has been posted as DG Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Capt (Retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional DG (Headquarters) Punjab Food Authority against a vacant post.
