PFA seals two marriage halls

LAHORE:To ensure hygienic food to the citizens in the province, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of two marriage halls over poor management while 94 are fined and warning notices have also been issued to 281 marriage halls.
PFA officials said teams of the authority checked 417 well-known marriage halls of the province on the orders of the PFA DG and sealed the production units of two marriage halls due to the presence of unhealthy food, expired meat, rotten vegetables and open adulterated spices. Meanwhile, heavy fines were imposed on 94 marriage halls for the poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of insects in their kitchen areas.
The DG said that warning has been issued to 417 marriage halls for further improvement in the arrangements, besides the annual checking schedule, surprise checking of marriage halls will also be done.
