Four injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE:Four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a kitchen of a restaurant at Mini Market, Gulberg here on Sunday.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. The injured were identified as Moamar, 24, son of Moazam, Shahid, 53, son of Mushtaq, Daniyal, 24, son of Khalid, and Saddam, 24, son of Israr.