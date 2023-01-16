Four injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE:Four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a kitchen of a restaurant at Mini Market, Gulberg here on Sunday.
Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. The injured were identified as Moamar, 24, son of Moazam, Shahid, 53, son of Mushtaq, Daniyal, 24, son of Khalid, and Saddam, 24, son of Israr.
LAHORE:Around 10 people were killed in different road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.The...
Islamabad:The newly inaugurated pump track in Fatima Jinnah Park has become a centre of attraction for bikers who have...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on...
LAHORE:To ensure hygienic food to the citizens in the province, the Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production...
Islamabad:The healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been receiving a huge number...
LAHORE:Some Punjab University teachers expressing concerns over a summary regarding a three-month stopgap appointment...
