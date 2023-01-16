Lahorites shiver as mercury drops to 1.4°C

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday as mercury dropped to 1.4°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while frost was likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours and windy weather conditions were also likely in plain areas. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 1.4°C and maximum was 18°C.