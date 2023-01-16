CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Exploring in Depth

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery until January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Choose your words carefully

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled ‘Choose your words carefully’, the show will run at the gallery until January 19. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Walk Among Trees

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery until January 25. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

I have a story to tell

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shazly Khan. Titled ‘I have a story to tell’, the show will run at the gallery from January 19 to January 23. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Pa p ’Ke lCHær®

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisar Abbas, Ali Murtaza, Affan Tariq, Ammara Sikandar, Areeb Tariq, Asad Farooqi, Changez Khan, Digink, Hassan Furqan Faiq, Maaz Jan, Mohsin Shaikh, Nimra Shoaib, Raheela Abro, Salar Marri, Sheema Khan, Sundeep Kumar, Syed Faraz Ali, Umair Fayyaz and Umaimah Khan. Titled ‘Pa p ’Ke lCHær®’, the show will run at the gallery until January 28. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.