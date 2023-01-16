Police, FC and Rangers troops praised for peaceful conduct of LG polls

Despite continuous threat calls and reports which had created a sense of unease ahead of the second phase of the local government elections conducted in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Sunday, polling was held peacefully except for some minor clashes that occurred between political parties.

Officials said Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, in view of security concerns and perceived threats, had ordered a comprehensive plan with a deployment of over 43,000 personnel, including 3,800 traffic police officials, in Karachi Division and a deployment of 29,500 in Hyderabad Division.

According to the security plan, 43,605 Karachi police personnel were on security duty, with 17,588 deployed in the East Range -- 6,533 in District East, 4,837 in District Malir and 6,218 in District Korangi.

The IGP had directed his subordinates to keep in view the perceived threats, reminding them that their aim was to protect lives, and public and private properties, as well as preventing any act of terrorism and clashes between groups before or during the elections.

He had ordered ensuring the smooth holding of the polls, thwarting any attempt to sabotage the election process, providing a safe atmosphere to the voters and the contesting candidates, and maintaining law and order outside the polling stations and in their vicinities.

On Sunday, IGP Memon commended the police for their overall performance and systematic efforts for the peaceful conduct of the LG elections. He also lauded the performance of the Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies and their full cooperation with the police in this regard.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho also held a media briefing on Sunday at his office where he described what security measures they had adopted, which led to peaceful conduct of the LG polls.

He said elections in Karachi were conducted in the final phase and he was proud of his police force as well as of the Rangers and other LEAs, saying that due to their efforts peaceful elections were held. He congratulated other security agencies as well. He said that in Karachi alone there were about eight million voters and more than 10,000 wards and constituencies, but still they managed to conduct the LG polls in a peaceful manner; however, some minor clashes had taken place between political parties, which, he said, was part of democracy.

Odho thanked the government of Sindh and the EC for supporting them and providing personnel from the Frontier Constabulary and Rangers. Polling was held at 4,997 polling stations and 26,000 police, Rangers and FC also served, and by the grace of Allah, no unfortunate incident took place, he added.

The city police chief said they have made static deployment of police, and 900 Rangers and 300 FC personnel at most sensitive polling stations and they managed those polling stations and averted any possible threats. The LG polls of Karachi are the biggest elections of the country, he said.

Odho further said more than 4,000 personnel, including commandos, were part of the Quick Response Force and they were also provided to SSPs, SDPOs and SHOs as reserves.

Wherever there were false incidents, the Quick Response Force of police and Rangers reached there immediately, due to which the matter was brought under control before it could escalate, he said and added that the elections were held in all the polling stations, and the polling process did not stop anywhere. Odho said that it was the job of the police to control the law and order, and if there is a complaint of rigging, it was the problem of the election staff.

Clashes reported

A scuffle took place between workers of two political parties in UC-1 FC Area in Karachi. Sharifabad police took timely action and amicably ended the clash. The polling process continued in the meantime.

The process of voting resumed at the polling station at Sultanabad’s Tanvir High School after Manghopir police took timely action and brought a heated argument between two political parties to an end.

Khwaja Ajmer Nagri police effectively dealt with a political party’s workers when they were misbehaving towards election staff in UC-3 North Karachi. Moreover, responding to queries raised by media persons regarding the presence of polling materials in a mobile of the Khwaja Ajmer Nagri police station, the SHO said that due to a technical problem with the mini truck engaged in the delivery of polling materials, the police wanted to send the polling materials to the respective places on time so that the polling process could be started within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, after an exchange of bitter words between workers of political parties at the polling stations of union councils 8 and 6 in the limits of the Site Superhighway police, police mediated between the two groups and brought the situation under control. Police resumed polling at Union Council No. 2 in the New Karachi Industrial Area after an altercation between activists of two political parties.

About rigging complaints in the Keamari district, the Sindh police said cops ended acrimony between workers of two political parties over the issue of bogus voting at a polling booth for women in the limits of Saeedabad police station. Later, the polling process started again.

In in the Badin district, police resolved an issue regarding the location of polling camps of two political parties at polling station number 8 and helped resume the polling process.

The polling process restarted after police ended a dispute over the voter list between two political parties in Union Council No. 7 of Saeedabad in District Matiari. On information that unidentified persons had entered the women’s polling station in Girls School Bhariya Village in the Jamshoro police station limits, the men fled after police acted swiftly.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, a dispute between two political parties in Ward Number 14 was resolved by police. Moreover, after a quarrel between two groups at Khan Mohammad Chandio Polling Station, Saeedabad, Matiari, police took immediate action and brought the situation under control.