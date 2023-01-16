Priest burnt alive, five abducted in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Armed attackers burnt a Catholic priest alive and abducted five worshippers in two separate attacks in central and northwestern Nigeria, police said.

Insecurity is a major issue in Africa´s most populous country where general elections are scheduled next month. Around 0200 GMT in Kafin-Koro village in Niger state, criminals known locally as “bandits” set fire to a priest´s residence, burning him alive, police said. The criminals set Father Isaac Achi´s house alight after failing to access the house.”Unfortunately, the bandits... set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt to death,” said Wasiu Biodun, police spokesman in Niger state.

The bandits shot and injured another priest identified as Father Collins while he was trying to escape, he added. “The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

In a separate attack hours later, bandits invaded a Christian home in Dan Tsauni village in the Kankara district of Katsina state, kidnapping five people as they were preparing for Sunday mass at a nearby church.