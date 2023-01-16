Philippine storms death toll rises to 27

MANILA: At least 27 people have died in storms across the Philippines this month, authorities said Sunday, as forecasters warned of continued heavy rains in the disaster-prone country.
Heavy downpours and flooding have plagued the nation´s southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Since the start of the year, at least three storms have killed 27 people across the country, the civil defence office said in a report on Sunday.
Eleven people were reported injured and three are missing. The state weather forecaster PAGASA warned Sunday of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.
