Four police killed in Mali ambush

DAKAR: Four gendarmes were killed and three others injured on Sunday after being ambushed in western Mali, a region prone to jihadist attacks, the paramilitary police said.

Two police vehicles were torched and two others, equipped with machine guns, were captured by the assailants during the attack in Kouala, the force said. Two of the assailants were killed and others taken prisoner.

The gendarmerie did not say who was responsible for the attack but police, troops and Malian state targets are regularly hit by jihadist groups. Mali has been in the throes of a nearly 11-year security crisis triggered by a regional revolt in the north that developed into a full-blown jihadist insurgency.