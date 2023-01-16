Nato hints at heavier arms for Kyiv as Russian missile attack kills 21 in Dnipro

BERLIN: Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media on Sunday.

Kyiv has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks, but Western nations have been reluctant, citing fears of becoming drawn into the war or provoking Russia “The recent pledges for heavy warfare equipment are important -- and I expect more in the near future,” Stoltenberg told the Handelsblatt daily.

The comments come ahead of a meeting this week of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “We are in a decisive phase of the war,” Stoltenberg said. “Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win.” Since the invasion, the Ukrainians have built momentum and Western nations have been expanding the range of weapons being provided.

Earlier this month, France, Germany and the United States respectively promised French AMX-10 RC light tanks, 40 German Marder infantry vehicles, and 50 Bradley fighting vehicles. However, pressure is growing on the allies to go further and agree to the delivery of battle tanks.

Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a mistake by attacking Ukraine. “He overestimated the strength of his own armed forces. We see their missteps, their lack of morale, the leadership problems, the poor equipment,” he said.But the Russians “have demonstrated that they are prepared to take heavy losses to achieve their goals”.

Earlier on Sunday Ukraine said that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country.

Officials said more than 40 people were still missing after the Dnipro strike Saturday, which came as Ukraine celebrated the Old New Year holiday and as Britain became the first Western country to offer Kyiv the heavy tanks it has long sought.

At least 21 people were killed and 73 others wounded in the attack on the Dnipro tower block, Ukraine´s regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said. A 15-year-old girl was among the dead, officials said, after dozens of people were pulled from the rubble, including a woman brought out by rescuers on Sunday. “Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people remain unknown,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the apartment block leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the presidency. The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it lacked the capacity to shoot down.

“Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners... are capable of intercepting these air targets,” it said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pleaded for more Western military weapons, saying that Russian “terror” could be stopped only on the battlefield.

“What is needed for this? Those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners,” Zelensky said. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been demanding.

Russia´s embassy in Britain warned that “bringing tanks to the conflict zone... will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population”.

Moldova, Ukraine’s southwestern neighbour, said it had found Russian missile debris on its territory after Saturday´s strikes. “Russia´s brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again,” President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photographs of the wreckage. Ukraine´s energy facilities were still reeling Sunday from what was a 12th wave of large-scale Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in recent months.The attacks targeted power infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said. On Sunday, operator Ukrenergo said energy infrastructure was “being restored” but that the attacks had “increased the energy deficit”. “The period of outages may increase,” it acknowledged.

Zelensky said Ukraine shot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired. “Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit,” he said, adding that the regions of Kyiv and Kharkiv, home to the country´s eponymous second city, were suffering the most.

The strikes came amid uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, despite denials from Ukraine. Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town, which had a pre-war population of about 10,000.

On Sunday, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that “Ukrainian forces are highly unlikely to still hold positions within the settlement of Soledar itself”. On Friday, Russia’s defence ministry announced that it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town and in the wake of a missile strike that killed 23 people in a tower block. The taking of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a salt-mining outpost home to 10,000 before the conflict, was hailed as a major success by Moscow after months of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield. “There is a positive dynamic, everything is developing according to plans,” Putin said, in an interview broadcasted Sunday. “I hope that our fighters will please us more than once again.”Russia´s defence ministry announced this week that it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar.