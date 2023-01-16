Alleged irregularities: Explanation sought from Nowshera hospital BoG

PESHAWAR: The Policy Board of Medical Teaching Institutions has taken note of the alleged mismanagement and irregularities in the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex and the Nowshera Medical College and sought explanation from the Board of Governors (BoG) for its failure to advertise important administrative positions in the institutions.

The Policy Board, headed by Prof Nausherwan Burki, has also questioned the appointment of a dentist, Dr Anwar Wazir as acting Dean and Hospital Director by the chairman BoG Ishfaq Khan, which is completely against the MTI Law.

The Policy Board in its letter, a copy of which is available with The News, has asked the BoG to explain its position, “The BoG of QHAMC, Nowshera, is headed by Ishfaq Khan, a retired civil servant who first served as Secretary of Irrigation Department under Pervaiz Khattak and then as his principal secretary when he became the chief minister. As chairman of QHAMC Nowshera, Ishfaq has been unable to fill positions of dean, MD and HD for more than a year.”

Sources said the present board, through this interim set-up, recruited about 400 employees in the two institutions. Most of the technical staff recruited during the previous board headed by Prof Nurul Iman had been fired to create space for new recruitments. It further asked the BoG to explain as to why they kept important administrative positions of Dean, MD and HD vacant for such a long time.

“When was the last advertisement for these positions placed? Is it true that a dentist is holding both the Dean and MD positions in an acting capacity? This would be a complete mockery of the law and the institution, so it is hard to believe,” Dr Nausherwan Burki explained in his letter to the BoG of MTI Nowshera.

The provincial government, reportedly on the instructions of an influential Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Nowshera, had dissolved the previous BoG that made all appointments purely on merit and put the health and teaching institutions on track.

A new board, headed by a retired bureaucrat Ishaq Khan was installed and almost all its members are close aides of the PTI leader. The new BoG after taking charge removed all administrative heads and many other important technical position holders, who were appointed purely on merit by the previous Board of Governors, headed by Prof Nurul Iman.

Since May 2021, the BoG headed by Ishfaq Khan had been holding all the positions on an acting charge basis. The faculty members accused Ishfaq Khan of giving the position of dean and hospital director to one person and that too to a dentist.

As per MTI rules, a dentist can’t be appointed as dean even for acting charge basis. Also, any administrative position can be held only for three months. A faculty member of the same institution has challenged the appointment of dentist Dr Anwar Wazir, assistant professor, in the court of law but the court is yet to take its note. It is quite famous among the doctor community that Prof Nausherwan Burki is more powerful than the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government when it comes to the MTI institutions. But MTI Nowshera is the only place where even the all-powerful Prof Burki is helpless.

The faculty members of the MTI Nowshera had been making allegations that the present BoG at the behest of an influential PTI leader had intentionally assigned important positions to junior and professionally weak people to serve their interests. They alleged that the BoG had recruited more than 400 employees through the present acting administration.

The faculty members had been demanding the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant authorities to take note of the irregularities and misuse of power in recruitment and undue promotion of the blue-eyed staff

“The BoG had intentionally given the two important positions of Dean and Hospital Director to a dentist as the BoG would not have been able to serve the interests of their political masters through some other professional people.

We have lost hopes and had made up our mind to leave the institution. It is good that Prof Nausherwan Burki has taken its note,” one senior faculty member told The News on condition of anonymity.

Besides Nowshera, Prof Burki had also sought reports from other MTIs including the BoG of Mardan Medical Complex, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Khyber Teaching Hospital for not advertising the vacant positions.

Prof Burki told The News that the BoG for Mardan MTI has responded to his request for information and told him that the current BoG was notified on August 26, 2022 and was informed that the Hospital Director, the Dean and the Medical Director were functioning on an officiating basis.

The Board arranged to advertise these in September 2022, with a corrigendum on 5.10.2022. Applications for these positions were received, a scrutiny committee took a little longer than usual to verify the experience certificates, references and research papers of each applicant and presented the merit list to the Board of Governors at its meeting on 10.12.2022.

The Board of Governors established interview committees in accordance with the regulations and in a couple of weeks MTI Mardan will appoint Dean, MD, and HD as per rules and merit.