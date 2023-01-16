Seven killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: Seven people, including two cops of excise police, were killed in separate road accidents in districts Shikarpur and Badin on Sunday. The victims of the road accidents included two cops of excise police Shikarpur.

One of the accidents took place when a collision between truck and coach took place at Shikarpur-Sukkur motorway, in which two cops of excise police Shikarpur died, while five other cops were injured. The deceased and the injured cops were shifted to a Shikarpur hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the deceased were identified as Akbar Channo and Ali Ahmad Shah.

Police said the cops were returning to their homes from Karachi, adding that the accident took place due to dense fog. The victims belonged to Gharhi Yasin and Sultan Kot of Shikarpur. Respectively, three people, including a woman, lost their lives and 12 others were injured in the collision between a car and van at Khanpur Indus Highway in Shikarpur.

The deceased were identified as Amna, Shahnawaz Lashari and Sanaullah Lashari and the injured included Muhammad Moosa, Mir Hassan, Irfan, Mahboob Jam Jhanghwani and others. Police shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while five of the injured were shifted to Larkana and Sukkur hospitals as their condition was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, a truck hit a motorcycle that killed two people Tharo and Hari Ram Meghwar on Doro Naro road near Fazul Chohan village in Badin. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital, while the truck driver managed to escape.