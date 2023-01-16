Dollar liquidity crisis and smaller releases under PSDP: Mega projects of Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams may be delayed

ISLAMABAD: The dollar liquidity crisis and fewer releases under PSDP (Public Sector Development Program) have put mega projects such as Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams in hot water.

Also, projects like K-4, remodelling of Warsak Canal, Basol Dam at Gwadar, and others are facing delays, well-placed sources told The News. “More importantly, the contractors of said projects have started issuing notices to slow down or terminate the construction work because of the delays or no payments,” sources said. “These are resulting in time overrun and cost overrun.”

Keeping in view the country’s fast-depleting foreign reserves situation, in the last 4-5 months, the authorities in Wapda are unable to offload liabilities in the head of the foreign exchange component. The Chinese contractor in the Diamer-Bhasha Dam wants to import some vital machinery, specialised cutters, and other equipment.

In addition, the official sources disclosed, the contractor also wants to pay some advances for the timely delivery of steel gates and asked Wapda to pay it $55 million under the head of foreign exchange component to ensure the import of said essentials, but Wapda in return offered Pak Rupees as partial payment instead of dollars. And in the case of Mohmand Dam, contractors also sought $2.1 million dollars.

However, the government has also failed to provide the required finances to the contractors under PSDP for the current financial year 2022-23. According to data, under the PSDP 2022-23, the amount of Rs27 billion was allocated for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. However, in six months time, the amount of Rs5.4 billion has so far been released, which is 20 percent of the total allocation. Under the original plan, 40 percent (Rs11 billion) in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 was to be released.

In the case of Mohmand Dam, the project has released just Rs2.4 billion in the first half of the current financial year against the total allocation of Rs12 billion for 2022-23. Likewise, for the most important project of K-4 meant to provide water to Karachi, a meager amount of Rs4 billion to the Chinese contractor in the first six months has so far been released against the total allocation of Rs20 billion.

The Water Resources Ministry confirmed to The News that the remodelling of Warsak Canal in KPK, Basol Dam at Gwadar and many projects in Balochistan are facing delays and contractors are issuing notices to slow down or terminate because of non-payment. This will delay the projects’ completion with time overrun and cost overrun. However, Wapda says that as far as payments in US dollars to contractors in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohammad dams are concerned, it has requested the State Bank of Pakistan to release $55 million for contractors in the Diamer-Bhasha project, and $2.1 million for Mohmand Dam so that they could import essential machinery and other equipment.

As far as fewer releases from PSDP are concerned, Wapda says that the Planning Commission has already issued the notification under which in the first half of the current fiscal, the government would release just 20 percent, and 40 percent in the third quarter and the remaining in last quarter amount against the total allocation for the project in 2022-23. However, the government will release 40 percent in the third quarter and the remaining will be released in 4th quarter. It is pertinent to mention that in the era of PTI government, there was no release for the PSDP projects at all in the last and fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Wapda said that construction work in the Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand dams has not yet been compromised and authorities are in constant touch with consultants and contractors. However, there may be some friction between contractors and the executing agency on various sites of the project where construction work is underway.