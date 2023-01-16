Buyers at sellers’ mercy as official rates not enforced

LAHORE: Shopkeepers continue to charge high prices from consumers for their edibles as the district administration fails to impose official rate lists. Different rate lists have been displayed for similar goods. Buyers are at the mercy of the sellers who are fleecing them openly.

The price of chicken meat has started reducing but overcharging by the sellers is stopping the benefit reaching the buyers. The price of chicken was reduced Rs43 per kg, reached Rs330-338 per kg, sold at Rs380-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs507 per kg, and sold Rs600-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28-31 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs24-27 per kg, C-grade at Rs20-22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further gained Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 kg, sold at Rs250-270 per kg, B-grade at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs220-230 per kg, and C-grade at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at sold at Rs200-210 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs50-54 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs44–48 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs350-360 sold at Rs440 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs400-415 per kg sold upto Rs500 per kg. Cucumber Farm further increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal price gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of both spinach farm and local was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, and Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 and 60 per kg, respectively. Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, and Zucchini long reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs50-53 per kg, respectively, both sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs66-70 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Capsicum price reduced by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Price of cauliflower reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs50-70 per kg, cabbage reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs18-19 per kg, sold Rs40-50 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs34-36 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold Rs100-120 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs15-20 per bundle. Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Mongary was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Radish price was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg. Pea price was unchanged at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.