Concern over PU VC appointment

LAHORE: Some Punjab University (PU) teachers expressing concerns over a summary regarding a three-month stopgap appointment of former vice chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad as VC from January 15 have alleged the same as "absolutely illegal step". According to a press release, PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) secretary Dr Amjad Magsi, Members Syndicate Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Islam and others after a meeting at University Club here on Sunday issued a statement to denounce this step of the Secretary HED, outgoing Chief Minister and the Governor/ Chancellor regarding, what they alleged the controversial and illegal appointment of a retired VC, Dr Niaz Ahmad. "Advertisement for VC has been issued and he is also a candidate, earlier we approached the LHC and other stakeholders against Dr Niaz's illegal appointment and we were given assurance that he will not be appointed as stopgap arrangement again", claimed Dr Amjad Magsi. Sardar Asghar Iqbal said, “If the government still issues appointment notification of Dr Niaz, we will take out protest rallies and approach the court of law."
