Pervaiz approves dual road projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over 12th Public-Private Partnership and Monitoring Board meeting and granted approval for the construction of Multan-Vehari dual road project.

The chief minister apprised that in the first phase, 39km long dual road would be constructed from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur, adding that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed under public-private partnership.

The chief minister informed that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed in one year, adding that 47km long dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari would be constructed in the second phase. Communication & Works(C&W) department will construct dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari. Approval was granted for the construction of Faisalabad- Chiniot-Sargodha dual road construction project during the meeting.

The chief minister revealed that Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road would be completed in two phases under public-private partnership, adding that in the first phase Faisalabad to Chiniot dual road project would be completed. Approval was granted about a reviewed environmental and social management system during the meeting.

The decisions being taken during 11th Public-Private Partnership and Monitoring Board meeting were endorsed during the meeting.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Ali Afzal Sahi, Amir Saeed Rawn, Khadija Umar, GM Sikander, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Planning & Development, Finance, Law, Housing, C&W departments, Member P&D, Public-Private Partnership Authority chief executive officer and the officials concerned attended the meeting. Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) director general attended the meeting via a video link.

Mandi Bahauddin Bar: Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association delegation called on the chief minister at CM Office. The chief minister gave away Rs20 million grant-in-aid cheques to all three Mandi Bahauddin Bar Associations.

The chief minister handed over Rs10 million grant-in-aid cheque to the President District Bar Association Mandi Bahauddin Zahoor Ahmad Gondal, Rs5 million grant-in- aid cheque to the Secretary Tehsil Malakwal Bar Association and Advocate EhsanUllah Warraich received Rs5 million grant-in-aid cheque from the chief minister on behalf of the President Tehsil Phalia Bar Association Sajid Mehmood Warraich.

The office-bearers of Mandi Bahauddin Bar Associations thanked Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for awarding them cheques.

Amir Saeed Rawn, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Member Bar Council Munawar Iqbal Gondal, former President Mandi Bahauddin Bar Council Safdar Hayat Gondal, Advocate Asim Zahoor Gondal, Advocate Adil Hussain Ranjha, Advocate Mian Muhammad Talha and other personalities were also present on the occasion.