This refers to the news report ‘Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan’ (January 13, 2023). I would like to congratulate New Zealand for their victory over Pakistan.
The man of the match was New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips who scored 63 off 42 balls. Although victory was not ours, our team gave a good account of themselves.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
