A test of ties

Once again, a fresh wave of terrorism has destroyed the peace of the country. According to reports, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has received a Nacta report that lays the cause of this resurgence at the PTI’s feet. According to Rabbani, the report cites the PTI’s conciliatory policy towards the TTP as a key factor in enabling the group to enhance their presence in Swat.
The main task of the government is to maintain order and make sure that they counteract this new wave of terror. In addition, Pakistan needs to reconsider its approach to Afghanistan and make it clear to the Afghan Taliban regime that militants wanted in Pakistan are immediately turned over to the Pakistani authorities if they are found within their borders. The Afghan Taliban must surely realize that allowing groups hostile to Pakistan to use their soil would be to everyone’s disadvantage.
Ayaz Ali Bhatti
Khairpur
