It won’t last

While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company nahi chale gi”. This is a marriage of convenience and not a natural alliance.

During the conference, every factional leader had his own agenda to put forward with no semblance of a coherent, unified party platform. I see this more as a temporary truce between rival factions than a reuniting of the MQM.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi