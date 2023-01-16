It won’t last

While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company nahi chale gi”. This is a marriage of convenience and not a natural alliance.
During the conference, every factional leader had his own agenda to put forward with no semblance of a coherent, unified party platform. I see this more as a temporary truce between rival factions than a reuniting of the MQM.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
