Monday January 16, 2023
Illegal arms

January 16, 2023

Robbery in Shikarpur has become very rampant. Everyday innumerable bikes are robbed and the authorities are unable to apprehend or deter the criminals. These crimes can be stopped if we crackdown on illegal firearms.

Our country is awash with such illegal weapons, fuelling crime and terrorism. In order to restore order, we have to cut the flow of illegal guns.

Meerzaib Brohi

Shikarpur

