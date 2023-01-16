Unnecessary deaths

It is the responsibility of the state to provide health facilities for its citizens. Health conditions in Balochistan are worse than in any other province. Poor public health services in the province are leading to people’s deaths.

The provincial and federal health authorities must improve access to healthcare facilities and improve the quality of these facilities as well. No one should die a preventable death simply because they are too poor or their local hospital lacks the facilities to deal with treatable ailments.

Mohammad Faisal

Usta Mohammad