Balancing act

The US-China competition has created a dilemma for Pakistan since these countries are Pakistan’s two most important allies. China is always supportive of Pakistan and helps Pakistan with any challenge. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a crucial project for Pakistan and China. It’s an opportunity for Pakistan to improve its economy and infrastructure.

On the other hand, the US is supporting our rival India in this region to counter a rising China. However, given the financial might of the US and our dependence on its dollars, we cannot afford to discount the US. Maintaining good ties between both sides is a must. In fact, Pakistan might actually be able to act as a bridge between the US and China, as it was during the 1970s.

Syeda Mehak Zahra

Chiniot