 
close
Monday January 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

For pity’s sake

January 16, 2023

Increasing inflation is causing anxiety, depression and panic attacks to those struggling to support their families. Health issues like high blood pressure, hyperventilation, neurotic disorder and anxiety attacks are increasing because of the extreme financial pressure people are under.

The government should at least lower food prices so people do not have to worry about their families starving.

Syeda Yusra Salman

Lahore

Comments