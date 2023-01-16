For pity’s sake

Increasing inflation is causing anxiety, depression and panic attacks to those struggling to support their families. Health issues like high blood pressure, hyperventilation, neurotic disorder and anxiety attacks are increasing because of the extreme financial pressure people are under.
The government should at least lower food prices so people do not have to worry about their families starving.
Syeda Yusra Salman
Lahore
This refers to the news report ‘Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan’ . I would like to...
Once again, a fresh wave of terrorism has destroyed the peace of the country. According to reports, PPP Senator Mian...
There are two main sources of economic growth. Growth comes from a larger number of consumers and workers or more...
While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company...
Robbery in Shikarpur has become very rampant. Everyday innumerable bikes are robbed and the authorities are unable to...
It is the responsibility of the state to provide health facilities for its citizens. Health conditions in Balochistan...
Comments