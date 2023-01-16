Do the basics

Before one gets behind the wheel of a car or revs up a motorcycle, they should know the rules they are expected to follow once they hit the road. This seems like an obvious point but many in our country have a hard time getting their heads around it. Here are some basic rules to remember. First, roads go in one direction and one absolutely cannot go the opposite way, even if it’s just a quick detour to save time. One should not gamble their time on this earth to get to some place five minutes earlier. Second, one should never speed as that drastically increases the risk of fatal accidents. And finally, one must always signal when they are going to change lanes or make a turn and not assume that they are surrounded by telepaths who can predict their next move.

For those of you thinking that these rules do not require any special training and just common sense; I agree with you. Unfortunately, many of our fellow countrymen lack common sense and break these basic rules every day. If you belong in this latter category, commit the above list to heart. It’s for your own good.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana