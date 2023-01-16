 
Monday January 16, 2023
Newspost

Gas woes

January 16, 2023

This letter refers to the news story ‘Nine residential consumer slabs: Govt set to enforce new pricing mechanism’ (January 12, 2023). According to the story, the change will bring some relief to low-income earners by charging the wealthier more for gas.

While this is a welcome step, a new pricing mechanism will not deal with the supply shortage, which is the main problem.

Waseem Lal

Karachi

