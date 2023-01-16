This letter refers to the news story ‘Nine residential consumer slabs: Govt set to enforce new pricing mechanism’ (January 12, 2023). According to the story, the change will bring some relief to low-income earners by charging the wealthier more for gas.
While this is a welcome step, a new pricing mechanism will not deal with the supply shortage, which is the main problem.
Waseem Lal
Karachi
