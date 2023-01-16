Drowned dates

Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest producer of dates. Date cultivation is a mainstay of the Sindh economy, particularly in Khairpur. However, date farms have been devastated by last year’s floods, throwing the livelihoods of many farmers into jeopardy.
None of this had to happen if our province had an adequate drainage and water management system. The Sindh government needs to work on improving the drains, dikes, dams and reservoirs of the province.
Wasif Ali Phulpoto
Khairpur
